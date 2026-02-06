Markets

TMX Group Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

February 06, 2026 — 08:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TMX Group Inc. (X.TO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$115.2 million, or C$0.41 per share. This compares with C$159.3 million, or C$0.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TMX Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$167 million or C$0.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.4% to C$457.8 million from C$393.3 million last year.

TMX Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$115.2 Mln. vs. C$159.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.41 vs. C$0.58 last year. -Revenue: C$457.8 Mln vs. C$393.3 Mln last year.

This decline in net income reflects a net loss from translation of monetary assets and liabilities of C$11.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a net gain of C$52.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Board will pay a dividend of C$0.24 per share, an increase of C$0.02. This dividend will be paid on March 6, to shareholders of record as of February 20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.