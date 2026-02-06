TMX Group Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - TMX Group Inc. (X.TO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$115.2 million, or C$0.41 per share. This compares with C$159.3 million, or C$0.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TMX Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$167 million or C$0.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.4% to C$457.8 million from C$393.3 million last year.

TMX Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

This decline in net income reflects a net loss from translation of monetary assets and liabilities of C$11.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a net gain of C$52.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Board will pay a dividend of C$0.24 per share, an increase of C$0.02. This dividend will be paid on March 6, to shareholders of record as of February 20.

