TMUS Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Demand for Postpaid Services

T-Mobile, US, Inc. TMUS reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results, with both top and bottom lines beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. This Bellevue, WA-based wireless service provider reported a top-line expansion backed by industry-leading postpaid customer growth. T-Mobile follows a multi-layer approach to 5G, with dedicated standalone 5G deployed nationwide across 600 MHz, 1.9 GHz and 2.5 GHz bands.

TMUS’ Net Income

Net income in the fourth quarter was $2.1 billion or $1.88 per share, down from $2.98 billion or $2.57 in the year-ago quarter. The 29.5% year-over-year decline was due to higher operating expenses and interest expenses. Adjusted EPS was $2.14 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03.



For 2025, the company reported a net income of $10.99 billion or $9.72 per share, down from $11.33 billion or $9.66 per share in 2024.

TMUS’ Revenues

Net sales were $24.33 billion, up from $21.87 billion in the year-ago quarter, driven by solid growth in service revenues. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $23.63 billion.



For 2025, the company reported a revenue of $88.3 billion, up from $81.4 billion in 2024.

TMUS’ Segment Results in Q4

Total Service revenues were $18.7 billion, up from $16.9 billion in the year-ago quarter. The 10.5% year-over-year growth was primarily driven by solid demand for postpaid services. Net sales from Postpaid Services contributed $15.37 billion in revenues, up 13.9% year over year.



During the quarter, T-Mobile added 2.4 million postpaid net customers and 261,000 postpaid net accounts. Postpaid phone net customer additions were 962,000. The postpaid phone churn rate was 1.02%. 5G broadband net customer additions were 495,000. Postpaid average revenues per account rose to $150.17 from $146.28 in the year-ago quarter.



Net sales from Prepaid services were $2.58 billion, down from $2.68 billion in the year-earlier quarter. Prepaid net customer addition was 57,000, with a churn rate of 2.76%. Wholesale and other service revenues were $738 million, matching the figure of the prior-year quarter.



Equipment revenues were $5.36 billion, up from $4.69 billion in the year-ago quarter. This improvement was primarily attributed to a higher average revenue per device sold, owing to an increase in the high-end phone mix.



Other revenues were $268 million, up from the prior-year quarter’s of $245 million.

Other Details for TMUS

Total operating expenses increased to $20.59 billion from $17.28 billion in the year-ago quarter. Operating income declined to $3.73 billion from $4.58 billion. T-Mobile recorded core adjusted EBITDA of $8.4 billion, up 7% year over year, backed by solid growth in service revenues.

TMUS’ Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the December quarter, T-Mobile generated $6.65 billion of cash from operating activities compared with $5.54 billion in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted free cash flow was $4.18 billion, up from $4.08 billion in the year-earlier quarter.



As of Dec 31, 2025, the company had $5.59 billion in cash and cash equivalents, with $79.64 billion of long-term debt compared to respective tallies of $5.4 billion and $72.7 billion in 2024. During the quarter, it repurchased 11.9 million shares for $2.5 billion.

TMUS’ Outlook

The company now expects postpaid net customer additions to be between 900,000 and 1 million. Core adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $37-$37.5. It anticipates cash from operating activities in the range of $28-$28.7 billion. TMUS expects adjusted free cash flow in the band of $18-$18.7 billion. Capital expenditure is anticipated to be around $10 billion.

