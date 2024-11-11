TMP Group Initiates Share Buy-Back Program

Tmp Group S.P.A. (IT:TMP) has released an update.

TMP Group S.P.A. has initiated a Buy-Back Program to purchase its own shares, having acquired 600 shares between November 4 and November 8, 2024, representing 0.042% of its share capital at an average price of €1.41 per share. This move highlights TMP’s strategic efforts in managing its equity while continuing to innovate in the tech-media sector.

For further insights into IT:TMP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.