TMP Group Initiates Share Buy-Back Program

November 11, 2024 — 04:48 am EST

Tmp Group S.P.A. (IT:TMP) has released an update.

TMP Group S.P.A. has initiated a Buy-Back Program to purchase its own shares, having acquired 600 shares between November 4 and November 8, 2024, representing 0.042% of its share capital at an average price of €1.41 per share. This move highlights TMP’s strategic efforts in managing its equity while continuing to innovate in the tech-media sector.

