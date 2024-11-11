TMP Group Initiates Share Buy-Back Program

Tmp Group S.P.A. (IT:TMP) has released an update.
TMP Group S.P.A. has initiated a Buy-Back Program to purchase its own shares, having acquired 600 shares between November 4 and November 8, 2024, representing 0.042% of its share capital at an average price of €1.41 per share. This move highlights TMP’s strategic efforts in managing its equity while continuing to innovate in the tech-media sector.
For further insights into IT:TMP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- New York Times’ Striking Tech Guild Returns to Work, Negotiations Continue
- 23andMe Cuts 40% of Staff, Shutters Drug Development Ahead of Q2 Print
- Tesla Option Contracts Gain on Post-Election Rally, Pushing Shares up 9%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.