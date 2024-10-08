TMO's New ICP-MS Systems Boost Trace Element Analysis: Stock to Gain?

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO has recently unveiled the Thermo Scientific iCAP MX Series ICP-MS to simplify trace element analysis with inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). The launch includes a new single-quadrupole Thermo Scientific iCAP MSX ICP-MS and triple-quadrupole Thermo Scientific iCAP MTX ICP-MS, designed for environmental, food, industrial and research labs to analyze routine and challenging trace elements to detect and mitigate harmful substances.

The latest development is expected to boost the company’s Analytical Instruments segment.

TMO Stock’s Trend Following the News

Since the news was released, Thermo Fisher’s shares have decreased by 3.2% to close at $598.85 yesterday. Meanwhile, the company has been bolstering its industry-leading position in analytical instruments by launching new high-impact technologies. The segment is also witnessing consistent, strong growth in the electron microscopy business. As a result, we anticipate this news to positively boost market sentiment toward the stock.

Thermo Fisher currently has a market capitalization of $228.7 billion. The company has an earnings yield of 3.6%, significantly outperforming the industry’s -5.4%. In the trailing four quarters, it had delivered an average earnings beat of 3.98%.

Importance of Thermo Fisher’s ICP-MS Platform

Laboratories facing challenges in analyzing trace elements in complex and diverse matrix samples require sensitive and flexible instruments to deliver consistent results for analytical research and quality testing. The company’s new single quadrupole iCAP MSX ICP-MS delivers a high level of analytical performance without the usual compromise between matrix load and sensitivity, enabling users in applied analytical labs to consistently analyze various elemental samples. Building on this performance, the triple quadrupole iCAP MTX ICP-MS offers interference-free analysis for heightened confidence when analyzing more complex samples.



The MSX ICP-MS analyzes a range of samples, from environmental testing to food safety, to meet regulatory and turnaround requirements. Environmental testing labs can detect contaminants like lead or mercury in drinking water or other environmental samples, while food safety labs achieve fast and accurate analysis of toxic and nutritional elements to ensure food products are safe for consumption and that food labeling requirements are met throughout production.

Additionally, labs supporting the high-tech industry can use either instrument in the iCAP MX Series ICP-MS to support production sites and accelerate research discoveries. The platform also combines minimal interference with the flexible matric capabilities of argon gas dilution to ensure the right first analyses of samples.

Industry Prospects Favor Thermo Fisher

According to Allied Market Research, the global mass spectrometry market was valued at $6.9 billion in 2022 and is set to grow at a compound annual rate of 7.7% through 2032. With technological advancement being a major driver for the market’s growth, the increase in funding for mass spectrometry research also contributes.

Other Developments in Thermo Fisher

The company launched the international CorEvitas Adolescent Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Registry, designed to study novel treatments for the most common inflammatory skin condition in adolescent patients. The registry recently enrolled its first European Union patient, expanding its geographic footprint of enrollment beyond North America.

TMO Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, TMO shares have increased 11.6% compared with the industry’s rise of 2.5%.

TMO’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Thermo Fisher currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Boston Scientific BSX, AxoGen AXGN and Phibro Animal Health PAHC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Scientific’s shares have risen 61.1% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings per share (EPS) have remained constant at $2.40 in 2024 and $2.71 in 2025 in the past 30 days. BSX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Estimates for AxoGen’s 2024 loss per share have remained constant at 1 cent in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 212.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 20.2%. AXGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 96.5%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 200%.

Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s EPS have risen 0.7% in 2024 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 69.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 24% growth. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 4.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 20.6%.

