TMO Stock Set to Gain From the Launch of New Vulcan Automated Lab

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO has unveiled the Thermo Scientific Vulcan Automated Lab, a cutting-edge solution designed to drive a new era of process development and control in semiconductor manufacturing. The seamlessly integrated system is designed to enhance productivity, increase yield and reduce operating costs for semiconductor manufacturers.

The latest development, which draws on decades of the company’s Electron Microscopy (EM) innovation, will likely bolster the Analytical Instruments segment.

Predicting TMO Stock Outlook Following the News

After the March 18 announcement, TMO shares dipped 0.6%, finishing yesterday’s session at $518.41. On a promising note, as digital technologies become more complex and require more sophisticated semiconductors, Thermo Fisher is helping its semiconductor customers succeed by offering advanced imaging analysis technology. Accordingly, we expect this should continue to boost the market sentiment towards the TMO stock.

Waltham, MA-based Thermo Fisher has a market capitalization of $196.74 billion. According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s earnings are expected to grow by 6.6%, with revenues increasing 2.3% in 2025. It surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 4.2%.

Importance of TMO’s New Solution

The rapid evolution and miniaturization of semiconductor technology are leading to unprecedented demand for atomic-scale transmission electron microscopy (TEM) metrology data. Manufacturers now face the challenge of scaling laboratory operations quickly while maintaining high efficiency and productivity to meet the growing global need for semiconductors that power everything from consumer electronics to autonomous vehicles.



Leveraging Thermo Fisher’s deep expertise in EM, the Thermo Scientific Vulcan Automated Lab represents a step change in atomic-scale data acquisition by integrating robotic handling with artificial intelligence-enhanced instruments for semiconductor analysis. This allows consistent and efficient standards for TEM metrology workflows while delivering high-volume data of exceptional quality and reducing operator burden.

The solution has also been designed to help address the time-to-data gap resulting from traditional TEM analysis methods. By streamlining metrology data collection using a combination of materials handling automation and data connectivity, the solution speeds up the data collection process and creates an integrated workflow between the semiconductor lab and the fabrication facility.

Industry Prospects Favoring Thermo Fisher

Per a Research report, the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market was valued at $155.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 7.3% through 2029. Some of the principal factors driving the market’s growth are rising advancements in packaging technologies, increasing government support for the domestic semiconductor industry and expansion of semiconductor fabrication facilities. Furthermore, the integration of AI technologies accelerates innovation and enhances the manufacturing process while boosting efficiency and reducing costs in the market.

More Updates From Thermo Fisher

Last month, Thermo Fisher launched the CorEvitas Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Registry. The multi-center, prospective registry leverages the CorEvitas rheumatology physician network and addresses a critical unmet need for collecting robust, objective real-world data about chronic autoimmune disease.

TMO Stock Price Performance

Over the past three months, TMO shares have dipped 1.4% compared with the industry’s 4.8% decline.

TMO’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Thermo Fisher currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space include Hims & Hers Health HIMS, Boston Scientific BSX and Cardinal Health CAH. Each of these carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s 2025 earnings per share have jumped 34.6% to 70 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 105.6% in the past year against the industry’s 13.8% decline. HIMS’ earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched in one and missed on another occasion, the average surprise being 40.4%.

Boston Scientific shares have rallied 49.3% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have remained constant at $2.85 in the past 30 days. BSX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.3%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 7.7%.

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share have increased 1 cent to $7.94 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 16.2% in the past year against the industry’s 4.1% fall. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.3%.

