TMO Stock May Rise Post New PCR Test in Collab With Coca-Cola Partner

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO recently introduced the Thermo Scientific SureTect Beverage Spoilage Multiplex qPCR assay. The assay is an industry-first all-in-one quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based test developed in collaboration with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

The latest development is an addition to the company’s Thermo Scientific SureTect PCR System. The assay offers early and accurate detection of spoilage organisms earlier in the production process and has wide applicability across the beverage testing industry.

Likely Trend of TMO Stock Following the News

Following yesterday’s announcement, TMO shares fell 0.4% to close at $573.79.

On a positive note, in recent years, Thermo Fisher has steadily increased its investment in R&D. The company is launching a slew of products, enhancing its portfolio. We expect the latest development to boost the market sentiment toward TMO stock in the upcoming days.

Presently, Thermo Fisher boasts a market capitalization of $216.42 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate forecasts a 3.9% increase in the company’s earnings and 3.2% growth in revenues, both on a year-over-year basis. TMO beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 2.3%.

About Thermo Scientific SureTect Beverage Spoilage Multiplex qPCR Assay

The Thermo Scientific SureTect Beverage Spoilage Multiplex qPCR assay detects more than 100 strains of the most relevant spoilage micro-organisms for beverages, such as preservative-resistant yeasts, molds, lactic acid bacteria and acetic acid bacteria in a single qPCR reaction — something no other test on the market currently offers.

By reducing testing time by as much as 50% relative to traditional culture testing methods, this high-throughput approach enhances manufacturers’ assurance in batch release and strengthens consumers’ trust in the quality of the beverages they consume. By testing for more micro-organisms in one assay, the all-in-one kit also enables cost efficiency and improved environmental sustainability.

Importance of Thermo Scientific SureTect Beverage Spoilage Multiplex qPCR Assay

Product recalls due to microbial spoilage continue to pose a significant risk to beverage makers, affecting quality, brand reputation and revenues. Traditional contamination testing methods can take days and may miss certain problematic micro-organisms, putting companies at risk of costly recalls and eroded consumer trust. As beverage companies ramp up innovation, especially with limited-edition and seasonal offerings, speed and confidence in quality testing become even more critical.

Industry Prospects Favor TMO

As per DelveInsight, the global PCR market size was valued at $4.90 billion in 2021, witnessing a CAGR of 8.7% during 2022-2027 to reach $8.04 billion by 2027. The rise in the prevalence of diseases caused by pathogens, the upsurge in technological innovations, and the increasing applications of PCR in clinical diagnostics are the key factors driving market growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Another Recent Development by TMO

Thermo Fisher recently opened its East Coast flagship Advanced Therapies Collaboration Center (ATxCC) in Philadelphia, marking the company’s second ATxCC in the United States. The Philadelphia ATxCC is located within BioLabs for Advanced Therapeutics Philadelphia, providing emerging startups and biopharma organizations with direct access to TMO’s expert scientists, advanced process development technologies and collaboration opportunities.

TMO Stock Price Performance

In the past year, TMO shares have risen 11.2% compared to the industry’s 2.1% decline.

TMO’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Thermo Fisher currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Medpace Holdings MEDP, Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Boston Scientific BSX.

Medpace, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a third-quarter 2025 EPS of $3.86, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.29%. Revenues of $659.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.04%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MEDP has an estimated earnings growth rate of 17.1% for 2025 compared with the industry’s 16.6% growth. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.28%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, posted a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.40, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.6%. Revenues of $2.51 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 11.9% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.34%.

Boston Scientific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. Revenues of $5.07 billion outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

BSX has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 16.4% compared with the industry’s 13.5% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.36%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.