TMO to Report Q3 Earnings: Life Science Solutions Segment in Focus

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 22, before market open.

In the last reported quarter, earnings of $5.36 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.68%. TMO’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.78%.

TMO’s Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $10.89 billion, suggesting a 2.8% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $5.50 per share, indicating 4.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of Earnings

Estimates for Thermo Fisher’s third-quarter earnings have moved south 0.2% to $5.50 per share in the past 30 days.

Now, let's take a look at how things might have progressed for the MedTech major prior to the announcement.

Factors at Play

Thermo Fisher’s Analytical Instruments segment is expected to have generated strong sales, banking on its electron microscopy and chromatography and mass spectrometry businesses. In the third quarter, the company launched two new electron microscopes — Scios 3 and Talos 12. In September, it introduced the Hypulse Surface Analysis System, a revolutionary advancement in X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) depth profiling.

Additionally, in the previous quarter, it had several newly launched cutting-edge technologies, including Krios 5 Cryo-TEM, a next-generation, atomic-resolution platform and the Invitrogen Attune Xenith Flow Cytometer, offering increased speed, versatility and reliability to labs. Meanwhile, TMO also launched TruNarc Delta and Tau Handheld Narcotics Analyzers to help communities combat emerging narcotics and illicit substances. We expect these developments to have boosted the quarterly top-line numbers.

Per our model, Thermo Fisher’s Analytical Instruments business should post $1.87 billion in revenues, suggesting 3.4% growth year over year.

Within the Life-Science Solutions segment, the company is likely to have experienced sales growth, banking on its bioproduction business. In September, Thermo Fisher completed the acquisition of the Purification & Filtration business of Solventum for approximately $4.0 billion in cash. The transaction includes Solventum’s Purification & Filtration business serving Bioprocessing Filtration, Healthcare and Industrial Filtration, and Membranes.

In the third quarter, Thermo Fisher launched Gibco Efficient-Pro Medium (+) Insulin, a next-generation medium designed to increase titers to maximize productivity and elevate the performance of insulin-dependent CHO cell lines. Also, TMO launched the Olink Target 48 Neurodegeneration panel, a high-performance, targeted proteomics immunoassay panel developed to accelerate discoveries in neurodegenerative disease research.

Additionally, in the previous quarter, Thermo Fisher opened Advanced Therapies Collaboration Center (ATxCC) in Carlsbad, CA, to accelerate the development and commercialization of cell therapies. These developments might have turned in favor of Thermo Fisher in the to-be-reported quarter.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. price-eps-surprise | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Quote

Per our model, the Life-Science Solutions business is expected to report $2.41 billion in third-quarter revenues, calling for a 1.2% improvement year over year.

The Specialty Diagnostics segment (Clinical Diagnostics business from the molecular controls that go into testing kits) is likely to have gained from positive contributions, led by its transplant diagnostics business. Additionally, during the third quarter, TMO received FDA approval for its Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic (CDx) to identify patients who may be candidates for HERNEXEOS (zongertinib tablets), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) developed by Boehringer Ingelheim. It also received FDA approval for the Oncomine Dx Express Test on the Ion Torrent Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer as an IVD assay for use as a CDx for Dizal’s ZEGFROVY (sunvozertinib) and in tumor profiling. We expect these developments to have had a positive impact on the company’s third-quarter top-line performance.

Our model projects TMO’s Specialty Diagnostics business to report $1.18 billion in revenues, suggesting 4.2% growth year over year.

Within the Laboratory Products and Services segment, revenues are expected to have increased due to the pharma services business as well as the research and safety market channel. In September, TMO completed the acquisition of Sanofi’s state-of-the-art sterile fill-finish and packaging site in Ridgefield, NJ, marking an expansion of the companies’ strategic partnership to enable additional U.S. drug product manufacturing.

Additionally, Thermo Fisher has opened a new manufacturing center of excellence facility in Mebane, NC, capable of producing over 40 million pipette tips weekly to support U.S. medicine and therapy production. These, too, might have had a favorable impact on TMO’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Our model expects Laboratory Products and Services business third-quarter revenues to be $5.89 billion, suggesting growth of 2.7% year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Thermo Fisher has an Earnings ESP of +0.22%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Top MedTech Picks

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle:

Exact Sciences EXAS has an Earnings ESP of +32.65% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3.

EXAS’ earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 329.87%. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s third-quarter EPS is expected to increase 147.6% from the year-ago quarter's figure.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP has an Earnings ESP of +1.15% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is expected to release third-quarter 2025 results soon.

ANIP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 22.66%. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, ANIP’s third-quarter EPS is expected to surge 29.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3.

IDXX’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.08%. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s third-quarter EPS is anticipated to increase 12.1% from the year-ago quarter figure.

