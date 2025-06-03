TMO Launches Next-Generation Mass Spectrometers: Stock to Gain?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO recently launched the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Astral Zoom mass spectrometer (MS) and the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Excedion Pro MS at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry’s annual conference in Baltimore, MD. The instruments are built to reveal intricate biological mechanisms that may drive progress in precision medicine and offer valuable insights into complex diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and cancer.

The latest launch enhances Thermo Fisher’s industry-leading Life Sciences Solutions portfolio.

Likely Trend of TMO Stock Following the News

After the announcement yesterday, TMO shares lost 1.6%, closing at $396.47.

On a positive note, in recent years, Thermo Fisher has gradually ramped up investment in R&D. The company is launching a slew of products, enhancing its portfolio. Henceforth, we expect that the latest launch will positively boost the market sentiment toward TMO stock in the upcoming days.

Presently, Thermo Fisher boasts a market capitalization of $149.67 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate forecasts a 2.1% increase in the company’s earnings and 1.9% growth in revenues, both on a year-over-year basis. It surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 2.3%.

About TMO’s Orbitrap Astral Zoom MS

Expanding on the success of the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer, the Orbitrap Astral Zoom MS delivers unparalleled performance and is engineered to drive the next wave of breakthroughs in scientific research. The instrument enables 35% faster scan speeds, 40% higher throughput and 50% expanded multiplexing capabilities, delivering higher sensitivity and increased experimental flexibility.

About TMO’s Orbitrap Excedion Pro MS

The Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Excedion Pro MS offers enhanced performance to accelerate biological drug development. The Orbitrap Excedion Pro is the first platform to combine next-generation Orbitrap hybrid mass spectrometry with alternative fragmentation technologies, a technique for efficiently analyzing complex biomolecules. With enhanced sensitivity, dynamic range and reliability, the Orbitrap Excedion Pro MS delivers faster, higher-quality protein and post-translational modification data along with small molecule insights to drive robust biological understandings.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Industry Prospects Favor TMO Stock

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global mass spectrometry market size is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 8% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is expected to drive the adoption of mass spectrometers. Moreover, advancements in proteomics research and the rapid growth of biomedical research are other factors contributing to market growth.

Another Recent Launch by TMO

Thermo Fisher recently unveiled its latest innovation, the spectral-enabled Invitrogen Attune Xenith Flow Cytometer. The solution allows immunology and immuno-oncology researchers to automate and streamline workflows to obtain more detailed and accurate insights from critical cellular samples.

TMO Stock Price Performance

In the past year, TMO shares have plunged 30.4% compared with the industry’s 12.2% decline.

