TMK Energy Limited Announces New Securities Quotation

October 31, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

TMK Energy Limited (AU:TMK) has released an update.

TMK Energy Limited has announced the quotation of 800,793,668 ordinary fully paid securities and 470,396,902 options expiring in April 2027 on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is expected to capture the interest of investors looking to leverage opportunities in the energy sector. The securities are issued as part of a previously announced transaction, marking a significant step in the company’s strategic growth initiatives.

