TMK Energy Boosts Production at Mongolian Gas Project

December 01, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TMK Energy Limited (AU:TMK) has released an update.

TMK Energy Limited has successfully commenced production from three new pilot wells at its Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas Project in Mongolia, enhancing its gas production capacity. By operating six pilot wells, the company aims to reach critical desorption pressure swiftly, potentially leading to increased gas flow rates and advancing the feasibility studies. This achievement marks a significant step in demonstrating commercial gas production potential from Mongolia’s coal seam gas resources.

For further insights into AU:TMK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
