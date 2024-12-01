TMK Energy Boosts Production at Mongolian Gas Project

TMK Energy Limited (AU:TMK) has released an update.

TMK Energy Limited has successfully commenced production from three new pilot wells at its Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas Project in Mongolia, enhancing its gas production capacity. By operating six pilot wells, the company aims to reach critical desorption pressure swiftly, potentially leading to increased gas flow rates and advancing the feasibility studies. This achievement marks a significant step in demonstrating commercial gas production potential from Mongolia’s coal seam gas resources.

