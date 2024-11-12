News & Insights

TMK Energy Advances Coal Seam Gas Project

TMK Energy Limited (AU:TMK) has released an update.

TMK Energy Limited has successfully completed drilling three pilot production wells at the Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas Project, with plans to double the number of producing wells by the end of November. The project aims to demonstrate commercial gas flows from the coals in Mongolia, marking a significant step towards potential commercial production. This progress underscores TMK’s commitment to achieving its energy goals on time and within budget.

