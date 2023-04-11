Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY 20-YR TREASURY BULL 3X Shares, where 6,800,000 units were destroyed, or a 4.3% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury, which lost 925,000 of its units, representing a 37.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: TMF, TBX: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.