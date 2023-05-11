Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY 20-YR TREASURY BULL 3X Shares, which added 12,750,000 units, or a 7.0% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF, which added 80,000 units, for a 37.2% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of SPXN, in morning trading today Apple is down about 0.5%, and Microsoft is lower by about 1%.

VIDEO: TMF, SPXN: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.