Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY 20-YR TREASURY BULL 3X Shares, which added 11,100,000 units, or a 23.6% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, which added 870,000 units, for a 39.7% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of RCD, in morning trading today Autozone is trading flat, and Oreilly Automotive is up by about 0.3%.

VIDEO: TMF, RCD: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.