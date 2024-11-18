Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, where 4,950,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.5% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of TMF, in morning trading today Ishares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF is down about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the GTIP ETF, which lost 1,100,000 of its units, representing a 39.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: TMF, GTIP: Big ETF Outflows

