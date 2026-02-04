TMC the metals (TMC) Price Target Increased by 27.27% to 11.42

The average one-year price target for TMC the metals (NasdaqGS:TMC) has been revised to $11.42 / share. This is an increase of 27.27% from the prior estimate of $8.98 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $12.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.45% from the latest reported closing price of $7.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in TMC the metals. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 6.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMC is 0.04%, an increase of 6.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.97% to 47,035K shares. The put/call ratio of TMC is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Manhattan holds 15,835K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,912K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 3,926K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,876K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 19.58% over the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 2,700K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,364K shares , representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 1.12% over the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 2,533K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,001K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company.

