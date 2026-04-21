TM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Toyota Motor Corp (Symbol: TM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $206.15, changing hands as low as $204.13 per share. Toyota Motor Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TM's low point in its 52 week range is $167.18 per share, with $248.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $204.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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