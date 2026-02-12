TLTW Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TLTW

In trading on Thursday, shares of the TLTW ETF (Symbol: TLTW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.00, changing hands as high as $23.02 per share. TLTW shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLTW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TLTW's low point in its 52 week range is $22.18 per share, with $24.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.02.

