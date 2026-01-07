And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the FundX Flexible ETF, which lost 790,000 of its units, representing a 37.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XFLX, in morning trading today Ishares Core 60/40 is off about 0.1%, and Ishares 5-10 Year Investment Grade is relatively unchanged.
VIDEO: TLT, XFLX: Big ETF Outflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.