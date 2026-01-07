Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, where 12,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.4% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the FundX Flexible ETF, which lost 790,000 of its units, representing a 37.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XFLX, in morning trading today Ishares Core 60/40 is off about 0.1%, and Ishares 5-10 Year Investment Grade is relatively unchanged.

VIDEO: TLT, XFLX: Big ETF Outflows

