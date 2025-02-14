Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, where 9,300,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.6% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF, which lost 250,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of UTRN, in morning trading today Rockwell Automation is off about 0.8%, and Western Digital is higher by about 0.9%.

VIDEO: TLT, UTRN: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.