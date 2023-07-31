Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added 30,300,000 units, or a 7.6% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the TWEB ETF, which added 30,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: TLT, TWEB: Big ETF Inflows

