Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added 26,100,000 units, or a 4.8% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Simplify US Equity PLUS GBTC ETF, which added 300,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of SPBC, in morning trading today Ishares Core S&P 500 ETF is off about 0.3%, and Vaneck Bitcoin Trust is lower by about 0.8%.

VIDEO: TLT, SPBC: Big ETF Inflows

