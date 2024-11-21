News & Insights

Tlou Energy Nears Completion of Lesedi Substation

November 21, 2024 — 05:50 pm EST

Tlou Energy Ltd. (AU:TOU) has released an update.

Tlou Energy Ltd. is on the verge of completing its Lesedi substation, with the arrival of a crucial 5MVA transformer marking one of the final steps towards finishing the project. The company’s gas production from Lesedi wells is ongoing, with efforts to stabilize gas flow, and substantial gas reserves have been certified, promising long-term electricity production potential. Additionally, a nearly complete 66kV power line is set to enhance the area’s energy infrastructure once minor adjustments are finalized.

For further insights into AU:TOU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

