TKR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.80, changing hands as low as $78.74 per share. Timken Co. shares are currently trading off about 13.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TKR's low point in its 52 week range is $58.355 per share, with $95.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.52.
