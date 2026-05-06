TKO Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Climb In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $89.4 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $58.4 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.9% to $1.596 billion from $1.268 billion last year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $89.4 Mln. vs. $58.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.12 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $1.596 Bln vs. $1.268 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.675 B To $ 5.775 B

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