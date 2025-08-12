TKH GROUP Q2 Adj. EBITA Declines

(RTTNews) - TKH GROUP reported that second quarter adjusted EBITA declined by 27.8% organically to 40.2 million euros, impacted by completion of launching inter-array cable project at Eemshaven plant. Turnover increased by 0.8% organically to 438.3 million euros. Order intake was 381.8 million euros compared to 515.5 million euros, last year.

For the first half, turnover increased organically by 1.5% to 858.1 million euros. Adjusted EBITA decreased by 18.1% organically to 80.2 million euros.

TKH expects turnover and adjusted EBITA for second half 2025 to be substantially higher than first half 2025 and to be above second half 2024.

