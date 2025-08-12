TJX to Report Q2 Earnings: Essential Insights Ahead of the Report

The TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX ) is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on Aug. 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $14.1 billion, which indicates a 4.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate, which has been stable over the past 30 days at $1.01 a share, calls for a 5.2% rise compared with the same period last year. TJX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.3%, on average.

Things to Know Ahead of TJX’s Q2 Earnings

The TJX Companies has been benefiting from its focus on delivering an exceptional shopping experience and unmatched value to customers every day. Steadily rising customer transactions highlight the strength of its business model and the depth of shopper engagement and loyalty. TJX’s apparel and home categories are performing well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HomeGoods’ net sales is pegged at $2.2 billion for the fiscal second quarter, up 4.8% year over year.

The TJX Companies has also been reaping gains from its aggressive expansion strategy and increasing e-commerce presence, which are helping drive sustained growth. The company has a decent inventory position and is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and introduce fresh product assortments in stores and online.

As a result, The TJX Companies had expected consolidated comparable sales growth of 2-3% and consolidated sales of $13.9-$14 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Second-quarter earnings per share have been predicted in the range of $0.97-$1, up 1-4% year over year.

However, The TJX Companies has been dealing with the adverse impacts of higher expenses. The increase in store wages and payroll costs has raised concerns for the company. Additionally, the impact of tariffs has been concerning. On its lastearnings call management had projected a pretax profit margin between 10.4% and 10.5% for the to-be-reported quarter, reflecting a decline of 40-50 basis points from 10.9% in the prior-year quarter.

Earnings Whispers for TJX Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for The TJX Companies this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chance of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

The TJX Companies currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The TJX Companies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

The TJX Companies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | The TJX Companies, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. ( EL ) currently has an Earnings ESP of +36.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register declines in the top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2025 numbers. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.4 billion, which indicates a decrease of 12.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EL’s quarterly earnings per share of eight cents implies a sharp decline from 64 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has gone up three cents in the past 30 days. EL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 107.4%, on average.

European Wax Center ( EWCZ ) currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a decline in the top line when it reports second-quarter 2025 numbers. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $56.9 million, which indicates a decrease of 4.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EWCZ’s quarterly earnings per share of 19 cents implies a rise of 26.7% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days. EWCZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 186.9%, on average.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. ( BJ ) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at $1.10, which implies a 0.9% rise year over year.

The consensus mark for BJ's Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.47 billion, which indicates growth of 5.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. BJ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.7%, on average.

