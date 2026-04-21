TJX Marmaxx Strength Continues: Can Core Segment Lead Growth?

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX saw strong performance in its Marmaxx division in fiscal 2026, supported by strength in both apparel and home categories. Marmaxx’s overall sales reached $36.6 billion, with comparable sales up 4%. This growth was consistent across all U.S. regions and various customer income demographics. Profitability also improved, with the adjusted full-year segment profit margin rising to 14.4%.

Sierra delivered healthy sales growth while accelerating its store openings across the United States. The company’s U.S. online businesses also continued to add new categories and brands to bring more freshness and excitement to shoppers.

The company highlighted that recent customer acquisitions have shifted the demographic profile slightly toward younger customers, compared to the general population. This younger skew reflects evolving customer engagement and is seen as a positive indicator for future growth. To support continued growth, the company plans to add 45 net new Marmaxx stores in fiscal 2027.

TJX is intensifying its marketing efforts, using them as a more aggressive, offensive strategy than before to sustain the growth trajectory. New campaigns are launching across HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx and Sierra, alongside high-visibility promotions like Olympic partnerships. Supported by marketing mix modeling, the approach focuses on optimizing spend and creative strategies to capture greater market share.

TJX Companies is pursuing brands more aggressively, strengthening relationships with vendors who are increasingly eager to partner. Alongside this, it is enhancing store environments through remodels and new prototypes. Combined with strong merchandise availability and marketing efforts, the strategy focuses on attracting customers, improving in-store experience and driving consistent comparable sales growth. TJX is optimistic about future growth, with plans to expand store openings, attract more customers and drive higher sales.

The Zacks Rundown for TJX

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 11.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 13.2% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, TJX trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, lower than the industry’s average of 33.08.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX’s current and next fiscal year earnings per share implies a year-over-year rise of nearly 7% and 9.9%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Five Below, Inc. FIVE operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. At present, Five Below sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVE’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 11.3% and 20.2%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. FIVE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 63.4%, on average.

Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia and internationally. At present, TPR carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 11.2% and 26.5%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. CASY operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in the United States. At present, CASY carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 8.2% and 23.6%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. CASY has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20%, on average.

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The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.