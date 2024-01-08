TIXT vs. SMRT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Technology Services sector might want to consider either Telus International (TIXT) or SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Telus International has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while SmartRent, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that TIXT likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than SMRT has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

TIXT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.49, while SMRT has a forward P/E of 551.09. We also note that TIXT has a PEG ratio of 7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SMRT currently has a PEG ratio of 27.55.

Another notable valuation metric for TIXT is its P/B ratio of 0.31. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SMRT has a P/B of 1.68.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to TIXT's Value grade of A and SMRT's Value grade of D.

TIXT sticks out from SMRT in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that TIXT is the better option right now.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TELUS International (CDA) Inc. (TIXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.