Tivan Limited Completes $7.5M Capital Raise

Tivan Limited has successfully raised $7.5 million through its Entitlement Offer, attracting significant investments from both institutional and high net worth individuals. The funds will be used to repay convertible notes and settle debts related to the Speewah Project acquisition. This marks the end of Tivan’s recapitalization phase, setting the stage for future growth.

