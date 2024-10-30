News & Insights

Titanium Sands Secures Key Licenses for Sri Lanka Project

October 30, 2024 — 10:39 pm EDT

Titanium Sands Ltd. (AU:TSL) has released an update.

Titanium Sands Ltd. has received approval from Sri Lanka’s Geological Survey and Mines Bureau for the consolidation of five key licenses under Orion Minerals, paving the way for smoother regulatory processes and significant foreign investment. The Orion Mineral Sands Project, with projected stage one revenue exceeding $2 billion, aims to become a major global ilmenite producer while creating around 600 jobs and supporting local communities through a sustainable land rehabilitation program. This strategic move enhances the company’s position in securing an Industrial Mining License and advancing its operations in Sri Lanka.

Stocks mentioned

TNSMF

