Titanium Sands Advances in Environmental and Licensing Process

Titanium Sands Ltd. has completed a key stakeholder presentation to the Central Environment Authority and other governmental departments in Colombo, marking progress in the Environmental Impact Assessment and Industrial Mining License processes. The company anticipates the issuance of Terms of Reference soon, which will facilitate the remaining steps for their project in Sri Lanka. This development is expected to lead to the finalization of the process and the eventual issuance of the Industrial Mining License.

