Titan Pharmaceuticals Completes Private Placement of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock with Blue Harbour Asset Management

Titan Pharmaceuticals completes a $600,000 private placement of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock with Blue Harbour Asset Management.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced a private placement of its newly designated Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, selling 60,000 shares to Blue Harbour Asset Management for $600,000. The conversion price is set at $3.40 per share, with a provision that limits Blue Harbour's potential ownership of common stock to either the maximum permissible under Nasdaq regulations or 19.99% of the company's outstanding shares, avoiding the need for shareholder approval. This transaction is private and has not been registered under the Securities Act, relying on Regulation S. Additionally, Titan and Blue Harbour have entered a registration rights agreement for future registration needs. ARC Group Ltd. acted as the sole financial advisor for this placement. The announcement also notes that forward-looking statements in the press release involve various risks and uncertainties affecting the company's operations and future prospects.

Potential Positives

Titan Pharmaceuticals successfully completed a private placement of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, raising $600,000, which can provide essential capital for its operations and projects.

The arrangement includes a conversion "blocker," limiting potential dilution of common stock, which can be viewed positively by existing shareholders.

The company established a registration rights agreement with Blue Harbour, providing an avenue for future equity financing and shareholder value enhancement.

Potential Negatives

The private placement of Preferred Stock for only $600,000 may indicate limited access to capital, which could suggest financial strain or discourage potential investors.

The shares sold are not registered under the Securities Act, which limits their marketability and could lead to liquidity issues in the future.

The inclusion of a conversion blocker for Blue Harbour could signal management's concern about potential dilution of existing shareholders, which may negatively impact shareholder confidence.

FAQ

What is Titan Pharmaceuticals' recent private placement announcement?

Titan Pharmaceuticals announced a private placement of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock with Blue Harbour Asset Management for $600,000.

How many shares of Preferred Stock did Blue Harbour purchase?

Blue Harbour purchased 60,000 shares of Titan's newly designated Series C Convertible Preferred Stock.

What is the conversion price for the Preferred Stock?

The conversion price for the Preferred Stock is set at $3.40 per share.

What are the registration rights associated with this transaction?

Titan has agreed to provide certain registration rights to Blue Harbour as outlined in the Registration Rights Agreement.

Where can I find more information about the agreement?

Additional information regarding the agreement can be found in an 8-K filed with the SEC on Titan's investor relations website.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) ("Titan" or the "Company") announced today that, pursuant to a securities purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with Blue Harbour Asset Management L.L.C-FZ (“Blue Harbour”), it has completed a private placement of the Company’s newly designated Series C Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”). Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Blue Harbour purchased 60,000 shares of Preferred Stock for an aggregate purchase price of $600,000. The shares have a conversion price of $3.40.





The Certificate of Designations authorizing the Preferred Stock contains a beneficial ownership conversion "blocker" that prevents Blue Harbour from acquiring the lower of either (i) the maximum percentage of common stock permissible under Nasdaq rules and regulations without first obtaining shareholder approval or (ii) 19.99% of the Company's outstanding common stock.





The shares being sold in this transaction do not involve a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), in reliance on Regulation S thereunder. Titan and Blue Harbour have concurrently entered into a registration rights agreement (the “Registration Rights Agreement”) pursuant to which Titan has agreed to provide certain registration rights upon the occurrence of certain events set forth in the Registration Rights Agreement. Additional information regarding the agreement can be found in an 8-K that was filed with the SEC:



https://ir.titanpharm.com/all-sec-filings



.





ARC Group Ltd. served as sole financial advisor to Titan in the private placement.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to raise capital, the regulatory approval process, the development, testing, production and marketing of our drug candidates, patent and intellectual property matters and strategic agreements and relationships. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect Titan's business, including the business of its subsidiary, is included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.









Media & Investor Contacts:









Chay Weei Jye





Chief Executive Officer





(786) 769-7512



