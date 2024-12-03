Titan Mining Unveils Resource Estimate for Kilbourne Project

Titan Mining Corporation (TSE:TI) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Titan Mining Corporation has announced a maiden mineral resource estimate for its Kilbourne Graphite Project, which is part of the Empire State Mine in New York. The project shows promising potential with an inferred resource of 22 million tons of graphite, poised to become a major player in the US supply chain. Titan aims to fast-track Kilbourne to commercial production by leveraging existing infrastructure to meet domestic graphite demand.
For further insights into TSE:TI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ESPN’s New Slot on Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) Means Hope for More Viewers
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Focuses on Value All Around
- Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Posts Results, Plans Expansion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.