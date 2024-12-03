Titan Mining Unveils Resource Estimate for Kilbourne Project

Titan Mining Corporation (TSE:TI) has released an update.

Titan Mining Corporation has announced a maiden mineral resource estimate for its Kilbourne Graphite Project, which is part of the Empire State Mine in New York. The project shows promising potential with an inferred resource of 22 million tons of graphite, poised to become a major player in the US supply chain. Titan aims to fast-track Kilbourne to commercial production by leveraging existing infrastructure to meet domestic graphite demand.

