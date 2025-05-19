Titan Machinery Buys Farmers Implement & Irrigation to Boost Presence

Titan Machinery Inc. TITN announced that it closed the acquisition of the dealership assets of Farmers Implement & Irrigation. This move is in sync with Titan Machinery’s strategic growth initiatives.

Details of TITN’s Farmers Implement & Irrigation Deal

Farmers Implement & Irrigation is a New Holland dealership with two locations in South Dakota (Brookings and Watertown). Titan Machinery will gain from the strong foundation established by David Gullickson and his family over 53 years, with their customer service commitment aligning with TITN's customer care strategy.

Farmers Implement & Irrigation generated revenues of $20 million in 2024.

The deal was completed on May 15, 2025. The acquisition expands TITN's New Holland presence in eastern South Dakota.

Titan Machinery’s FY26 Guidance

The agriculture segment's revenues are predicted to decline 20-25% in fiscal 2026. The Construction segment’s revenues are expected to see a decline of 5-10%. Europe’s revenues are expected to be flat to up 5% from the fiscal 2025 actual. The Australia segment's revenues are expected to be down 15-20%.



The company expects to report a loss of $1.25-$2.00 per share in fiscal 2026, indicating weak demand.

TITN Stock’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past year, shares of Titan Machinery have lost 9.6% against the industry’s 13.5% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TITN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Titan Machinery’s Q1 Expectation

The company is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended April 30) earnings on Thursday. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TITN’s fiscal first-quarter loss is pegged at 79 cents per share. The company posted earnings of 41 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Titan Machinery’s revenues is pegged at $493 million, which indicates year-over-year growth of 26.4%.



Titan Machinery has an average negative trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.6%.

How Did TITN Peers Perform in Their Last Earnings?

Deere & Company DE reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended April 27) earnings of $6.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.68. The bottom line decreased 22% from the prior-year quarter on lower shipment volumes.



Net sales of equipment operations (comprising Agriculture, and Turf, Construction and Forestry) were $11.17 billion, down 17.9% year over year. However, net sales topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.65 billion. Total net sales (including financial services and others) were $12.76 billion, down 16% year over year.



AGCO Corp. AGCO delivered adjusted earnings per share of 41 cents in first-quarter 2025 compared with the prior-year quarter’s $2.32. The reported figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents.



AGCO’s net sales decreased 30% year over year to $2.05 billion in the March-end quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02 billion. Excluding the unfavorable currency-translation impacts of 2.4%, net sales fell 27.6% year over year.



CNH Industrial N.V. CNH reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, which declined from 33 cents in the prior-year quarter. The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents.



In the first quarter, CNH Industrial’s net sales declined nearly 21% from the year-ago level to $3.82 billion but topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79 billion. The company’s net sales from industrial activities came in at $3.17 billion, down 23% due to lower shipment volumes.

