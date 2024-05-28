News & Insights

Titan Cement Advances Share Buyback Program

May 28, 2024 — 10:01 am EDT

Titan Cement International N.V. (TTCIF) has released an update.

Titan Cement International SA has acquired 15,083 shares through its share buyback program on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange from May 20 to May 24, 2024, now holding a total of 3,708,982 shares. This represents 4.74% of the company’s voting rights. Titan Group, the parent company, is an international construction materials and infrastructure leader with a history of 120 years and a commitment to sustainability, including a carbon neutrality goal by 2050.

