Tissue Repair Ltd Advances in Wound Treatment

October 24, 2024 — 10:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Tissue Repair Ltd (AU:TRP) has released an update.

Tissue Repair Ltd is making strides in the treatment of chronic and acute wounds with its product Glucoprime®. The company is progressing through various clinical phases and aims to launch TR Pro+ following TGA approval. Investors are keenly watching these developments, anticipating potential impacts on the stock market.

