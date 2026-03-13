TIPZ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF (Symbol: TIPZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.33, changing hands as low as $53.28 per share. PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TIPZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TIPZ's low point in its 52 week range is $51.54 per share, with $54.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.30.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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