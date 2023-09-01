Tips on Recruiting Financial Advisors

There’s a war for talent in the financial advisor space. It can certainly be challenging for practices that are looking to expand, but here are some tips to increase your chances of success from SmartAsset’s Rebecca Lake, CEFP.

The first focus should be on understanding your goals in order to help you evaluate candidates and make the best decision. Try to think about what key responsibilities will the new hire handle, and how will he or she be integrated into the firm.

Next, it’s important to consider your company’s culture and assess candidate’s personalities to determine whether they would be a good fit. Then, Lake recommends creating an ideal candidate profile which can include an overview of their skills, experience, personality, and values. This will help you decide if the candidate would be accretive to thecompany’s culture.

The next step is to invert the process and think about what a prospective candidate sees when looking at your company. These include compensation, work setup, flexibility, vacation policy, parental leave benefits, education opportunities, career training, etc.

Once these steps are complete, it’s time to start investigating various recruitment channels. Often, the best strategy is to start with your network and professional colleagues as this can yield the best talent in the least amount of time with minimal cost. If that fails, then the other paths can be pursued.

Finsum: For financial advisor practices that are dealing with a surge of growth, here are some tips on hiring and recruiting new advisors.

