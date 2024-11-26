News & Insights

Tips to Manage Stress During the Holidays

November 26, 2024 — 03:11 am EST

The holidays can bring joy, but they often come with stress, from cleaning the house to managing busy schedules. This time of year can feel overwhelming, but there are ways to reduce the pressure and make the season more enjoyable. By following a few practical strategies, you can navigate the holiday chaos with more ease. 

 

First, planning ahead is essential to avoid overlapping commitments and streamline tasks like meal prep and shopping. It's also important to set boundaries and feel comfortable saying no to some events or responsibilities.

 

Finally, budgeting wisely, creating a peaceful environment, and taking time for self-care, such as relaxing or enjoying a good laugh, can help reduce stress and improve your overall holiday experience.

Finsum: Family board games can be a great way to decompress while still maintaining engagement with one’s relatives. 

