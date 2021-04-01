Tips from Brad Stulberg on Staying Connected from Afar

Working through a pandemic has meant that employees and organizations have had to grapple with both professional and personal adjustments. As we highlight health and wellness this month, we connected with a few thought leaders who are experts on guiding organizations through times of change, coping with uncertainty and maintaining performance.

Last year, we sat down with Brad Stulberg, writer and performance coach, to weigh in on staying connected from afar. Stuberg is an expert on all things health, wellness and mastery of capabilities that transcends domains. He has written "Do It Better," his popular column with Outside Magazine, as well as essays and articles for other leading outlets such as The New York Times, Wired, New York Magazine, Sports Illustrated, and more.

How has being socially distant affected our ability to stay connected as a society?

In some ways, it has diminished it vastly. In other ways, perhaps it has enhanced it. I never liked the term "social" distancing. I wish they would have coined this strategy "physical" distancing. Because perhaps more than anything, COVID-19 is proving just how socially connected we all are. All of our actions affect one another. While you could argue this is always true, it feels particularly true right now. So, in that way, COVID-19 is making us realize that we're all very connected, whether we like it or not. But, of course, it is also disrupting our ability to be there for our communities in the ways we are accustomed to, and that hurts.

My hope is that this helps people realize just how important meaningful, in-person connection is so that we don't take it for granted once it is safe for us to return to it.

My fear is that this just furthers the momentum for trends away from in-person connection toward digital everything. I am going to do everything I can to fight for the former.

What are the most successful cases of connectivity you have seen so far?

At a societal level, the respect we are giving to the health care workers who are in the trenches has been awesome. The New Yorkers on their balconies and porches that are clapping; that is really, really neat. Is it the answer, and will it make COVID-19 go away? No, of course not. But does it generate emotional warmth and connection? Yes, very much so.

At an individual level, video-chat has been a great tool to have. I've seen everything from large family gatherings to celebrate religious holidays all the way down to group workouts on Zoom. This is great stuff, but it's still not the same as being in person.

What are ways that companies can ensure their employees feel connected?

Regular, open, and honest communication and don't force it. Make all the out-of-formal-work virtual gatherings optional. If no one comes, don't take it as a sign of a problem, take it as a sign that you've given people an hour back to care for their toddler who is now at home and that, not a contrived happy hour, will make them feel more connected to and grateful for their company. (Not to say virtual happy hours are bad; just that now is a time to let individuals choose what makes the most sense for them.)

Also, consider coming up with best practices for video calls—things like closing other browsers and putting your cellphone away.

This will lead to higher-quality interactions, and it will also make people feel better and more engaged than if everyone is multi-tasking always.

You've written before that connection and wellness are intertwined. How can we practice wellness today?

Move your body regularly. Stay connected virtually (for now, it's the best we've got). Don't judge your feelings. Try to avoid processed foods if you can. Try to focus on what you can control and not what you can't. More on how to actually practice, or at least try to practice (it's hard!), all of this is here

Is there anything we didn't ask that you would like to add?

All kinds of stuff are really terrible right now for so many people, so do everything you can to be kind to yourself and to be kind to others. This doesn't fix anything, and it may sound hollow, and I get, that but it's a starting point. And it's the least we can do.

You can find more of Stulberg’s work on his site and on Twitter at @BStulberg.

