Tips for Investing in Your 20s, 30s, 40s and Beyond

By Laura Adams, MBA

Whether you're a new graduate, starting a family, or caring for aging parents, it's essential to have an investing plan for achieving your financial goals. However, the best approach can vary depending on your financial circumstances and age.

Use these investing tips as you progress through your 20s, 30s, 40s, and beyond.

Investing tips in your 20s

Your 20s are a terrific decade for building positive financial behaviors that set you up for a lifetime of success. Consider creating a budget to understand your income, track your cash flow, and allocate funds for short- and long-term goals like buying a car or getting more education.

Before investing, build a healthy emergency fund that helps you navigate potential hardships, like losing your job or having a significant unexpected expense. Make a goal to accumulate several months' worth of your living expenses so you always have a cash cushion to fall back on.

Regularly investing small amounts in your 20s makes amassing significant wealth more likely because you have a long horizon for compounding growth. Consider investing at least 10% of your gross income in a tax-advantaged retirement account, such as a Roth IRA, a workplace plan, like a 401(k) or 403(b), or a solo 401(k) for the self-employed. Some employers pay additional retirement matching funds, a terrific benefit to maximize yearly.

Historically, a diversified stock portfolio has earned an average of 10%. But even if you only receive 7%, if you invest $400 a month for 40 years, you'll have over $1 million to spend in retirement.

Getting off to a good start in your 20s by focusing on your income and expenses, saving for emergencies, and investing early, you can set yourself up for a secure financial future.

Investing tips in your 30s

Your 30s can be full of significant life events like getting a new job, coupling up, or starting a family. It's a critical decade to make wise financial decisions, advance your career, and build wealth.

Aim to boost your annual retirement contributions and max out a plan when possible. You may also want to start investing for a child's education by exploring options like a 529 college savings plan.

If you have a partner or spouse, create goals and make investing decisions together to avoid any potential financial problems in your relationship. Be sure you update beneficiaries on financial accounts and create emergency documents–such as a last will, healthcare directive, and power of attorney–so your wishes are known and heirs get protected.

Investing tips in your 40s

Your 40s can be a hectic decade in your personal and professional life. It's a pivotal time for financial planning, as you may be moving up a career ladder, earning more, and getting closer to long-term goals like retirement.

Remember that saving for a child's education is terrific–but not at the expense of jeopardizing your future financial security. So, review your savings and adjust contributions to max out tax-advantaged accounts to stay on track with your retirement goals. Also, re-evaluate your portfolio's risk level and ensure it's well-diversified to reduce risk.

If you're in your 40s without a financial plan or unsure how much you need to retire, consult a certified financial planner. They can help you make essential decisions and create a financial plan for long-term success.

Investing tips in your 50s and beyond

As you enter your 50s and approach retirement, your investment strategy should slowly shift from growth to asset preservation. For instance, you safeguard your wealth by reducing exposure to higher-risk stocks and owning more lower-risk bonds.

In this decade, you likely know your desired retirement lifestyle and how much income you'll need to meet your living expenses. Consider your Social Security retirement benefits, any pension, and potential healthcare expenses when determining your ideal retirement budget.

After age 50, you qualify for catch-up contributions to tax-advantaged retirement accounts, like IRAs and 401(k)s. The additional contributions beyond the standard annual limits can significantly boost your investments.

Getting help from professionals, such as a financial advisor and estate planning attorney, can help you complete your investment strategy, protect your assets, and clarify wishes for heirs. It's critical to regularly review your investment plan and adjust it based on your financial circumstances, risk tolerance, life events, and goals.

