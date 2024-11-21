TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who Is the Best on DG Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Robert Ohmes of research firm Bank of America Securities. Remarkably, Ohmes ranks #412 out of the 9,184 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Dollar General (DG), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Dollar General operates a chain of discount retail stores, offering a wide range of products at low prices. For a thorough assessment of the stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on DG Stock

When we look at Ohmes’ recommendation for Dollar General stock, we see that over the past year, Ohmes has had an 78% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 22.81% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Ohmes’ trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 11.30%, with 63% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just DG

Ohmes primarily focuses on the Consumer Goods sector in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Interestingly, his most profitable rating to date is a Buy on Academy Sports And Outdoors, Inc. (ASO). Academy Sports and Outdoors is a full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. The analyst earned a massive 186.80% return on the call between October 27, 2020, and October 27, 2021.

