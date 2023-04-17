TIP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (Symbol: TIP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $109.53, changing hands as low as $109.41 per share. iShares TIPS Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TIP's low point in its 52 week range is $104.63 per share, with $122.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.