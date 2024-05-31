Tinybeans Group Issues New Unquoted Options

Tinybeans Group Ltd. (AU:TNY) has released an update.

Tinybeans Group Ltd. has announced the issue of unquoted securities, specifically 2,941,176 options expiring on April 24, 2025, at an exercise price of $0.095 each. These options are part of a transaction previously communicated to the market and are not intended for ASX quotation. The issue date for these securities is set for May 31, 2024.

