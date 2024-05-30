News & Insights

Tinybeans Director Increases Shareholdings

May 30, 2024 — 10:39 pm EDT

Tinybeans Group Ltd. (AU:TNY) has released an update.

Tinybeans Group Ltd has disclosed a change in Director Chantale Millard’s interest in the company, reporting an acquisition of 68,866 ordinary shares and 34,433 options, at A$0.085 per share and an exercise price of A$0.095 per option respectively. Following this transaction, Millard now holds a total of 167,343 ordinary shares and 34,433 options in the company. This change in director’s interest occurred through participation in a rights offer and did not involve any disposal of shares.

