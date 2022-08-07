Tiny House Kits for DIY Homeowners

Tiny homes have become more popular as of late, especially as the prices of traditional homes hit an all-time high. A tiny home averages 100 to 400 square feet and, on average, costs $30,000 to $60,000. However, tiny homes are highly customizable, and pricing can be as low as $8,000 or as high as $150,000, depending on the features you want to include. Want to save further on costs? Consider using tiny house kits to help you build your ideal tiny home while not going over your budget.

What is a tiny house kit?

A tiny house kit includes most of the materials you need to build your own tiny home. You can even purchase them online and have a kit delivered to your location. Kits range in price based on the design and materials. They will include the basics, such as the materials for the house frame, roof, doors, windows, and other necessary components.

You can pay more for interior and exterior finishings including flooring, trim, lighting, and more. Many of the kits are pre-fabricated, but they typically will not include the tools you need to build your new home.

Why use a tiny house kit?

A professionally built tiny home of 144 square feet can be purchased for $25,000, while a 206 square foot home goes for $60,000. Experienced DIYers can lower their cost by about $10,000. DIYers will typically spend $12,000 to $35,000, about half the cost of an average tiny home. Smaller, bare-bones DIY kits can cost as little as $5,000.

One of the biggest benefits of a tiny house kit is that they are easy to assemble. Similar to a treehouse or dollhouse kit, they come with step-by-step instructions with the materials you need. You generally will not require special building skills, experience, or equipment.

What should you look for in a tiny house kit?

Before spending any money on a kit, you will first want to check your budget to see what you can afford. Traditional mortgage lenders typically do not offer financing for tiny homes. You will have to pay out of pocket or find alternative sources of financing.

Next you will want to find the location to build your home. Your location will determine the size, utilities, amenities, and other aspects of your home. It will also impact the building codes you must abide by. Some municipalities will have building codes and zoning ordinances you will have to meet. Make sure your tiny home kit meets these requirements, in addition to any additional neighborhood or association rules.

Tiny homes can be built to your design needs. What look are you going for? What upgrades do you want? Tiny home kits come in a variety of styles such as modern, contemporary, ranch, cottage, and much more. Many DIY manufacturers offer ready-to-go kits, or they can even customize one for you. Ultimately, kits are a low-cost way to build your ideal tiny home from scratch and also save time.

