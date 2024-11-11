Tinexta Defence Acquires Majority Stake in Defence Tech

Defence Tech Holding SpA (IT:DTH) has released an update.

Tinexta Defence S.r.l. successfully acquired 96.20% of Defence Tech Holding S.p.A.’s share capital following its public purchase offer, resulting in the suspension and eventual revocation of Defence Tech shares from listing in November 2024. The offer involved the transfer of shares at a price of Euro 3.80 each, with the payment set for November 14, 2024. This acquisition marks a significant consolidation move for Tinexta Defence in the defense technology sector.

