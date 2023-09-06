Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan US Large (TPLC) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan US Large said on September 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 7, 2023 will receive the payment on September 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $35.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 1.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=203).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan US Large. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPLC is 0.42%, a decrease of 2.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.35% to 3,036K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Change Path holds 354K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares, representing an increase of 21.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPLC by 117.69% over the last quarter.

Hill Island Financial holds 326K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPLC by 0.60% over the last quarter.

TLVAX - Timothy Large holds 318K shares. No change in the last quarter.

O'Connor Financial Group holds 317K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing an increase of 9.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPLC by 5.85% over the last quarter.

Ambassador Advisors holds 224K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing a decrease of 9.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPLC by 11.68% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.