Timken (TKR) Price Target Increased by 21.26% to 113.42

The average one-year price target for Timken (NYSE:TKR) has been revised to $113.42 / share. This is an increase of 21.26% from the prior estimate of $93.53 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $136.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.55% from the latest reported closing price of $109.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 787 funds or institutions reporting positions in Timken. This is an decrease of 95 owner(s) or 10.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKR is 0.21%, an increase of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.08% to 78,184K shares. The put/call ratio of TKR is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,974K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,797K shares , representing a decrease of 27.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 13.41% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,074K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,080K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 5.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,024K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 8.59% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,844K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,728K shares , representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 15.44% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,843K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,596K shares , representing an increase of 13.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 24.71% over the last quarter.

